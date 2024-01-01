rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649345
The United States Maritime Service offers practical training courses for licensed and unlicensed men of the American Merchant Marine Halls.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8649345

