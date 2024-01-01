https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649352Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScientific American - automobile and outing number, price 10 centsOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649352View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1992 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2510 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4888 x 6815 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1992 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4888 x 6815 px | 300 dpi | 95.33 MBFree DownloadScientific American - automobile and outing number, price 10 centsMore