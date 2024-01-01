https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649379Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe New York Sunday World, Sunday July 14th 95...Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649379View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 823 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5020 x 7320 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5020 x 7320 px | 300 dpi | 105.16 MBFree DownloadThe New York Sunday World, Sunday July 14th 95...More