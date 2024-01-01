https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649390Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFree to every reader, splendid portrait of President Garfield.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649390View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1990 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2512 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4866 x 6779 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1990 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4866 x 6779 px | 300 dpi | 94.4 MBFree DownloadFree to every reader, splendid portrait of President Garfield.More