Gaslight presented by Tokyo Amateur Dramatic Club by Patrick Hamilton. Imperial Hotel Theatre, Dec. 9, 10, 11, 8 p.m.
Gaslight presented by Tokyo Amateur Dramatic Club by Patrick Hamilton. Imperial Hotel Theatre, Dec. 9, 10, 11, 8 p.m.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Gaslight presented by Tokyo Amateur Dramatic Club by Patrick Hamilton. Imperial Hotel Theatre, Dec. 9, 10, 11, 8 p.m.

