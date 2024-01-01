rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649398
The Federal Theatre presents "Up pops the devil" 3 act comedy by Albert Hackett and Frances Goodrich at the Waterloo Theater.
The Federal Theatre presents "Up pops the devil" 3 act comedy by Albert Hackett and Frances Goodrich at the Waterloo Theater.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

The Federal Theatre presents "Up pops the devil" 3 act comedy by Albert Hackett and Frances Goodrich at the Waterloo Theater.

