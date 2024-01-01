https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649452Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCommonwealth Club & World Affairs Council presents Heil Kissinger. Feb. 3, 1976 - noon - Grand Ballroom Fairmont HotelOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649452View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 921 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2687 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7140 x 9300 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7140 x 9300 px | 300 dpi | 190.01 MBFree DownloadCommonwealth Club & World Affairs Council presents Heil Kissinger. Feb. 3, 1976 - noon - Grand Ballroom Fairmont HotelMore