https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649462
Liliana Porter. Prints May 4 - May 23, 1965. Van Bovenkamp Gallery
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649462

View License

Editorial use only

