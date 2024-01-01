rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
New York Sunday World, Sunday, Jany 12th (1896) by George Frederick Scotson-Clark
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8649568

