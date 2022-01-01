https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8653887Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian flower vase, vintage object collage element psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8653887View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 3999 px | 300 dpi | 72.42 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2666 x 3999 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Victorian flower vase, vintage object collage element psdMore