https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8654130Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWooden table, vintage furniture collage element psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8654130View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 75.73 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Wooden table, vintage furniture collage element psdMore