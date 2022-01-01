https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8657280Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLightbulb background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8657280View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLarge 1088 x 1524 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1088 x 1524 px | 300 dpi | 9.52 MBFree DownloadLightbulb background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More