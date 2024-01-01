https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8657351Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSkeleton of horse. Trotting. Leaving the ground (ca1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8657351View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 934 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2724 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4021 x 3129 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4021 x 3129 px | 300 dpi | 36.01 MBFree DownloadSkeleton of horse. Trotting. Leaving the ground (ca1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. More