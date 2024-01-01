rawpixel
Tom Sayers, champion of England: born at Pimlico, near Brighton, England, in 1826, height 5 feet 8 inches, fighting weight, 10 stone 10 lbs. (1860) by Currier & Ives

Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
