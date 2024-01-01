https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8666998Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJesus bearing his cross Jesus carregado da cruz (1848) by N. CurrierOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8666998View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 888 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2590 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5329 x 7200 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5329 x 7200 px | 300 dpi | 109.8 MBFree DownloadJesus bearing his cross Jesus carregado da cruz (1848) by N. CurrierMore