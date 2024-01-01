rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8666998
Jesus bearing his cross Jesus carregado da cruz (1848) by N. Currier
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Jesus bearing his cross Jesus carregado da cruz (1848) by N. Currier

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8666998

View License

Jesus bearing his cross Jesus carregado da cruz (1848) by N. Currier

More