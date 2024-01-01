rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8667186
Calendar 1897 (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Calendar 1897 (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8667186

View License

Calendar 1897 (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.

More