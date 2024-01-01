https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8667186Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCalendar 1897 (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8667186View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 890 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2595 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2789 x 3761 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2789 x 3761 px | 300 dpi | 30.04 MBFree DownloadCalendar 1897 (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. More