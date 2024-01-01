https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8667423Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSheet of flowers and leaves (ca. 1840) by J. Ackerman. Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8667423View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 898 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2618 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4348 x 5812 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4348 x 5812 px | 300 dpi | 72.33 MBFree DownloadSheet of flowers and leaves (ca. 1840) by J. Ackerman. More