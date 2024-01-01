https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670011Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBe not wise in thine own eyes (1872) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8670011View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 919 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2679 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7159 x 5480 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7159 x 5480 px | 300 dpi | 112.27 MBFree DownloadBe not wise in thine own eyes (1872) by Currier & IvesMore