https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670177
Join the air service and serve in France--Do it now J. Paul Verrees.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8670177

View License

