https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670177Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJoin the air service and serve in France--Do it now J. Paul Verrees.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8670177View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 818 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2385 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3449 x 5061 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3449 x 5061 px | 300 dpi | 49.97 MBFree DownloadJoin the air service and serve in France--Do it now J. Paul Verrees.More