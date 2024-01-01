https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670746Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe great Bartholdi statue, Liberty Enlightening the World: the gift of France to the American people (1885) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8670746View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1987 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2517 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6838 x 9510 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1987 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6838 x 9510 px | 300 dpi | 186.07 MBFree DownloadThe great Bartholdi statue, Liberty Enlightening the World: the gift of France to the American people (1885) by Currier & IvesMore