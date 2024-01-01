rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670941
Reflective river (between ca. 1921 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Reflective river (between ca. 1921 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8670941

View License

Reflective river (between ca. 1921 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.

More