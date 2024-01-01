rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671163
March for Soviet Jewry "Take my picture. Show my face. Tell everyone I am still here."
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8671163

