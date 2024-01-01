rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The three white kittens: peace O.S. sc. between 1879 and 1907 by Currier & Ives.
Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8671487

View License

