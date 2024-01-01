https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671547Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWee Willie Winkie runs through the town ... to count the many children reading library books Cleo Sara.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8671547View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 787 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1288 x 1964 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1288 x 1964 px | 300 dpi | 7.27 MBFree DownloadWee Willie Winkie runs through the town ... to count the many children reading library books Cleo Sara.More