https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8674873Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage building clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8674873View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3913 x 3131 px | 300 dpi | 152.78 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3913 x 3131 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage building clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore