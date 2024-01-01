rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679605
Poster showing a soldier with troops and tents in the background, presumably the Military Training Camp in Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8679605

