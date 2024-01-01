rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680218
Take your change in Thrift Stamps W.S.S.--War Savings Stamps issued by the United States government Kerr.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8680218

