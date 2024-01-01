https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680218Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTake your change in Thrift Stamps W.S.S.--War Savings Stamps issued by the United States government Kerr.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8680218View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1982 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2562 x 3554 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1982 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 2562 x 3554 px | 300 dpi | 26.08 MBFree DownloadTake your change in Thrift Stamps W.S.S.--War Savings Stamps issued by the United States government Kerr.More