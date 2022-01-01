https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8681791Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextWoman png in vintage dress paying cash on transparent background, remixed from the artworks by Johann Georg van CaspelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8681791View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3200 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Woman png in vintage dress paying cash on transparent background, remixed from the artworks by Johann Georg van CaspelMore