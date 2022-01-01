rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682522
Vintage floral png frame, pink rectangle shape on transparent background, remixed from the artworks by Johann Georg van…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage floral png frame, pink rectangle shape on transparent background, remixed from the artworks by Johann Georg van Caspel

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
8682522

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage floral png frame, pink rectangle shape on transparent background, remixed from the artworks by Johann Georg van Caspel

More