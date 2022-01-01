https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682526Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlphonse Mucha's png F Champenois sticker, vintage woman illustration on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8682526View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 896 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1121 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2988 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Alphonse Mucha's png F Champenois sticker, vintage woman illustration on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore