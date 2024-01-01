https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682959Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCan you any longer resist the call? M'Caw, Stevenson & Orr, Ltd., Dublin & Belfast.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8682959View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 806 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2350 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2801 x 4172 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2801 x 4172 px | 300 dpi | 33.46 MBFree DownloadCan you any longer resist the call? M'Caw, Stevenson & Orr, Ltd., Dublin & Belfast.More