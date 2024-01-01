rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682985
Share in the victory--Save for your country--Save for yourself--Buy War Savings Stamps Haskell Coffin ; Mural Advertising…
Share in the victory--Save for your country--Save for yourself--Buy War Savings Stamps Haskell Coffin ; Mural Advertising, Rusling Wood.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8682985

