https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683066Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAmerica calling. Take your place in civilian defense Herbert Matter.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683066View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 874 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2550 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3623 x 4973 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3623 x 4973 px | 300 dpi | 51.58 MBFree DownloadAmerica calling. Take your place in civilian defense Herbert Matter.More