rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683146
Join the Red Cross - all you need is a heart and a dollar Red Cross Christmas roll call, Dec. 16-23 Harrison Fisher ;…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Join the Red Cross - all you need is a heart and a dollar Red Cross Christmas roll call, Dec. 16-23 Harrison Fisher ; Niagara Litho. Co., Buffalo, New York.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683146

View License

Join the Red Cross - all you need is a heart and a dollar Red Cross Christmas roll call, Dec. 16-23 Harrison Fisher ; Niagara Litho. Co., Buffalo, New York.

More