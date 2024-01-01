rawpixel
Save the products of the land--Eat more fish-they feed themselves United States Food Administration Charles Livingston Bull ; Heywood Strasser & Voigt Litho. Co. N.Y.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683186

View License

