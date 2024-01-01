https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683201Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDeutsche Luftkriegsbeute Ausstellung, München, 1918 J.U. Engelhard, 18.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683201View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 835 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2435 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2800 x 4024 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2800 x 4024 px | 300 dpi | 32.26 MBFree DownloadDeutsche Luftkriegsbeute Ausstellung, München, 1918 J.U. Engelhard, 18.More