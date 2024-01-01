rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683201
Deutsche Luftkriegsbeute Ausstellung, München, 1918 J.U. Engelhard, 18.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
View License

Editorial use only

