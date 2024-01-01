rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683213
Pflanzt Öl! Pflanzt Sonneblumen und Mohn, ihr schafft dann Deutsches öl und dient dem Vaterland! ... Gipkens.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8683213

