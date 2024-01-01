https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683214Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDeutsche Ausstellung, Sparsame Baustoffe. Ausstellungshallen am Zoo, 16. November bis 22 Dezbr. Gipkens.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683214View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 889 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2593 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4017 x 2976 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4017 x 2976 px | 300 dpi | 34.23 MBFree DownloadDeutsche Ausstellung, Sparsame Baustoffe. Ausstellungshallen am Zoo, 16. November bis 22 Dezbr. Gipkens.More