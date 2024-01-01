rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683742
W.P.A. Federal Theatre Negro Unit in "Noah" a human comedy (1936-1941) vintage poster by Aida McKenzie. Original public…
W.P.A. Federal Theatre Negro Unit in "Noah" a human comedy (1936-1941) vintage poster by Aida McKenzie. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683742

Editorial use only

More