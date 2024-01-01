rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683744
Hodie School of Music Christmas Concert (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Hodie School of Music Christmas Concert (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8683744

Editorial use only

Hodie School of Music Christmas Concert (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

