https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683744Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHodie School of Music Christmas Concert (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683744View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 884 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2578 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7011 x 9517 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7011 x 9517 px | 300 dpi | 381.83 MBFree DownloadHodie School of Music Christmas Concert (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More