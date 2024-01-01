rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683751
AIGA San Francisco (1984) vintage poster by Michael Manwaring. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

AIGA San Francisco (1984) vintage poster by Michael Manwaring. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683751

View License

Editorial use only

AIGA San Francisco (1984) vintage poster by Michael Manwaring. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More