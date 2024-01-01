https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683756Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextExtremes of visual style. A film series presented by the Art Dept (1970) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683756View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 934 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2723 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6967 x 8954 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6967 x 8954 px | 300 dpi | 357 MBFree DownloadExtremes of visual style. A film series presented by the Art Dept (1970) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More