https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683758
The paying guest by George Gissing (1895) vintage poster by Alice C. Morse. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8683758

Editorial use only

More