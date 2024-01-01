https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683758Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe paying guest by George Gissing (1895) vintage poster by Alice C. Morse. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683758View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 784 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2286 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4729 x 7239 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4729 x 7239 px | 300 dpi | 195.93 MBFree DownloadThe paying guest by George Gissing (1895) vintage poster by Alice C. Morse. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More