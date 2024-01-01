https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683765Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIBM, mess with your mind...technical vitality (1974) poster by Ken White. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683765View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5981 x 8373 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5981 x 8373 px | 300 dpi | 286.59 MBFree DownloadIBM, mess with your mind...technical vitality (1974) poster by Ken White. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More