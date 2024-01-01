rawpixel
Indian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition, San Francisco, 1939 Eskimo mask, western Alaska (1939)…
Indian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition, San Francisco, 1939 Eskimo mask, western Alaska (1939) poster by Louis B. Siegriest. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
8683768

Editorial use only

Indian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition, San Francisco, 1939 Eskimo mask, western Alaska (1939) poster by Louis B. Siegriest. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

