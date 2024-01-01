https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683772Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCoherence in architecture, Robert Geddes, April 10 (1976) vintage poster by Coy Howard. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683772View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 580 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1692 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3859 x 7984 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3859 x 7984 px | 300 dpi | 176.33 MBFree DownloadCoherence in architecture, Robert Geddes, April 10 (1976) vintage poster by Coy Howard. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More