https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683777Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe contemporary dance company (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683777View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 897 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2616 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6801 x 9100 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6801 x 9100 px | 300 dpi | 354.17 MBFree DownloadThe contemporary dance company (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More