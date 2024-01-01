rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683779
Free woman, free yourself (1971) poster by Faith Ringgold. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Free woman, free yourself (1971) poster by Faith Ringgold. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683779

View License

Editorial use only

Free woman, free yourself (1971) poster by Faith Ringgold. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More