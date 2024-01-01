rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683792
Pennsylvania (1936) poster by Robert Muchley. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pennsylvania (1936) poster by Robert Muchley. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683792

View License

Editorial use only

Pennsylvania (1936) poster by Robert Muchley. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More