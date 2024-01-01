https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683794Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextExplore with books. Book week, Nov. 17-23 (1957) vintage poster by Alice Provensen. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683794View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 925 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2698 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6749 x 8756 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6749 x 8756 px | 300 dpi | 338.18 MBFree DownloadExplore with books. Book week, Nov. 17-23 (1957) vintage poster by Alice Provensen. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More